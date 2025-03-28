SIX Launches SIX Bulk API For Financial Data Management

SIX has launched its SIX Bulk API, a high-speed financial data solution aimed at changing how firms manage, update, and integrate financial data into their systems.

The firm explained in a press release that the new API provides instant access to large datasets, including corporate actions, equity and fixed income reference data, and end-of-day market data.

By utilising SIX’s global financial information network, the API is said to enhance efficiency for financial professionals handling trading, banking, risk management, and compliance operations.

Henk D’Hoore, Head of Product Development at SIX, highlighted the significance of the launch, stating, “It allows our customer to gain instant access to large data sets and supports super-fast initial load and delta deliveries into their security masters. What used to take hours, can now be done in minutes.”

The scalable and automated architecture of SIX Bulk API enables financial institutions to process millions of instruments in minutes rather than hours.

Unlike traditional file transfer services, SIX says it allows integration via a request/response API using JSON format, making it compatible with Python and Java applications without requiring FTP downloads.

Yogita Mehta, Commercial Product Director for Corporate Actions at SIX, noted that “access to corporate actions data through SIX Bulk API is a game-changer for our clients. With its ISO 15022 compatible format, SIX Bulk API is well suited to power both Pre & Post Trade processing platforms.”