SGX adds Orient Futures International to its derivatives market

More news from Singapore today, as Singapore Exchange (SGX) has just announced that it has added Orient Futures International (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. as a Trading and Clearing Member to its derivatives market. SGX’s derivatives market now has 65 Trading Members and 26 Clearing Members.

Orient Futures International is a wholly owned subsidiary of Orient Futures Co., Ltd. and ultimately owned by Orient Securities Co., Ltd., a constituent of the SSE 50 Index.

Chew Sutat, Head of Global Sales and Origination at SGX, commented on the news:

We are pleased to welcome Orient Futures International as a derivatives Trading and Clearing Member. Through their presence in Singapore and strong footprint across greater China, we are excited to work with them in broadening the offerings available to their clients. Their membership affirms the growing importance of Asian derivatives among investors and underscores SGX’s role as the leading centre for Asian risk-management.

Marcus Goi, Chief Executive Officer of Orient Futures International, said: