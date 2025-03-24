nxtAssets Becomes New Crypto ETP Issuer at SIX Swiss Exchange

nxtAssets GmbH has joined SIX Swiss Exchange as the latest issuer of cryptocurrency Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs), it was announced on Monday.

The firm has launched two new products backed by Bitcoin and Ethereum, SIX said in a press release.

With the addition, nxtAssets becomes the 18th issuer of crypto ETPs on SIX, bringing the total number of listed crypto products to 398.

“This launch addresses the increasing demand for crypto exposure,” stated SIX.

Both ETPs are fully backed by their respective cryptocurrencies, ensuring “precise price tracking” and allowing investors to transfer holdings to personal wallets at any time.

The products cater to both institutional and private investors, offering a way to gain exposure to the two largest digital assets.

Bank Vontobel will act as a market maker for the first time in this segment, enhancing liquidity and trading efficiency, according to SIX Swiss Exchange.

Since the beginning of 2025, crypto ETPs on SIX have recorded a trading turnover of CHF 1.15 billion, up 28.5% compared to the same period last year.

Bitcoin is said to remain the dominant asset, accounting for 44.3% of crypto ETP trading volume, followed by Ethereum at 8.16%.

Dirk Hess, Managing Director of nxtAssets GmbH, said: “Our new products provide investors with direct and secure access to Bitcoin and Ethereum, ensuring a precise tracking of their price movements and the ability to transfer holdings to personal wallets.”

He added that through “having Crypto Finance (Deutschland) GmbH as custody service provider, nxtAssets ensures highest security standards.”