Interactive Brokers and SNB Capital Partner to Open Saudi Exchange to Global Investors

On Wednesday, online brokerage Interactive Brokers and SNB Capital, the largest asset manager in Saudi Arabia, announced a strategic partnership that will enable eligible international investors to access the Saudi Exchange through the Interactive Brokers platform.

The landmark collaboration marks the first time a global broker has offered foreign investors direct ownership and trading of securities listed on the Saudi Exchange.

Interactive Brokers said its clients are now able to invest in Saudi equities alongside global stocks, options, futures, bonds, funds, and more from a single unified platform.

The partnership was officially launched during a bell-ringing ceremony at the Saudi Exchange, with representatives from both Interactive Brokers and SNB Capital in attendance.

The Saudi Exchange is one of the world’s largest stock markets and the dominant market in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). With over 415 listed securities across 22 sectors, it offers a diverse range of investment opportunities.

“We are pleased to work with SNB Capital and give investors the ability to trade Saudi equities in addition to our already vast array of global products and markets at low cost,” said Milan Galik, Chief Executive Officer of Interactive Brokers.

Saudi Arabia, the largest economy by GDP in the Middle East, is undergoing significant economic transformation under its Vision 2030 strategy.

The partnership between Interactive Brokers and SNB Capital is a key step in attracting foreign investment to the Saudi market.

“Our collaboration with Interactive Brokers comes as an extension to our role as the Saudi national champion and perfectly aligns with our strategic objectives contributing to achieving the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030’s Financial Sector Development Program (FSDP),” said Rashed Sharif, Chief Executive Officer of SNB Capital.

One of those goals is to develop an advanced financial market and provide an effective investment platform with a diversified investor base.