HKEX Reports Strong Start to 2025, Sees Renewed Global Interest in China Opportunities

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) reported its strongest quarterly performance on record in Q1 2025, buoyed by surging trading volumes, renewed interest in China, and continued product innovation.

Group revenue and other income rose 32% year-on-year to $6.86 billion, while profit attributable to shareholders increased 37% to $4.08 billion.

The exchange also recorded a 42% jump in EBITDA to $5.25 billion, with the EBITDA margin improving to 78%.

Chief Executive Officer Bonnie Y Chan said: “HKEX had a strong start to the year, with Q1 2025 being the Group’s best quarterly results on record.

“The renewed global interest in China opportunities that picked up in the second half of 2024 continued to build momentum into 2025, boosted by exciting developments in artificial intelligence and innovation.”

The quarter saw record highs in headline average daily turnover (ADT) at $242.7 billion, Southbound Stock Connect ADT at $109.9 billion, and Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) ADT at $39.4 billion. Derivatives volumes, Bond Connect ADT, and OTC Clear’s clearing volumes also reached new peaks.

The number of active IPO applications jumped to 120 by the end of March, up from 84 in December, with HKEX ranking among the world’s top five IPO venues during the period.

Looking ahead, Chan said HKEX will continue to leverage its unique China advantage and expand its connectivity with global markets.

“We remain resilient against macro volatility, whilst being capable of capturing the many exciting opportunities ahead,” commented Chan.