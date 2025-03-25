HKEX Lists Asia’s First Single Stock Leveraged and Inverse Products

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has launched Asia’s first Single Stock Leveraged and Inverse (L&I) Products.

The firm announced the move on Monday. It further expands its exchange-traded product (ETP) offerings.

The new products, managed by CSOP Asset Management Limited, provide directional exposure to the daily returns of highly liquid overseas stocks.

They include leveraged (2x) and inverse (-2x) products tracking companies such as NVIDIA, Tesla, Coinbase, MicroStrategy, and Berkshire Hathaway.

Jean-Francois Mesnard-Sense, Head of Exchange Traded Products at HKEX, described the launch as a “significant development” that enhances Hong Kong’s competitiveness as an international financial centre.

“The newly-launched Single Stock L&I Products mark a significant development in HKEX’s ETP universe, and underpin our commitment to product innovation,” he said.

The introduction of the products comes amid surging interest in Hong Kong’s ETP market, which saw a record market capitalisation of HK$463 billion in 2024 and an 89% increase in average daily turnover to HK$36 billion in early 2025.

L&I Products have gained traction globally as tools for investors looking to amplify returns or hedge market risks.

HKEX’s latest listings build on its growing suite of offerings, including Asia’s first Virtual Asset ETFs, Saudi Arabian ETFs, and Covered Call ETFs.