HKEX Appoints Chief Sustainability and Group Chief Communications Officer

On Friday, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) announced the appointment of Paul Chow as its Group Chief Sustainability Officer and Jeffrey Ng as its Group Chief Communications Officer.

The company revealed that in his new role, Chow will be responsible for driving HKEX’s sustainability strategy, ensuring ESG considerations are integrated into all aspects of the company’s operations.

He will also continue to lead the Group’s legal and secretarial services functions as Group General Counsel.

Chow joined HKEX in April 2021 as Group General Counsel. Prior to joining the company, he was Group General Counsel and Company Secretary at Cathay Pacific Airways.

Meanwhile, Ng, who has been serving as Interim Group Chief Communications Officer since January 2024, will now take on the role permanently.

He will oversee corporate communications, media and government relations, and strategic communications. Ng joined HKEX in December 2017, previously serving as Head of Media and Government Relations. Before joining the company, he spent 13 years as a journalist at Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.

HKEX CEO Bonnie Y Chan expressed her delight at the appointments, highlighting the strength of HKEX’s talent pool.

“Paul is perfectly placed to lead the Group’s efforts on this critical journey, with his outstanding leadership and strategic thinking capabilities, as well as his deep understanding of sustainable finance and regulatory frameworks.

“I’m also pleased to have Jeffrey leading our communications function – over the past year he has been directing the Group’s internal and external stakeholder engagement priorities with distinction, and I am confident that he will help further elevate HKEX’s reputation in global markets in his new role.”