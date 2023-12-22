Hedge fund performance in 2023

As the year winds down, analysts reflect on how different investment options navigated the pitfalls of a challenging economic climate. Hedge funds – an exclusive group of private investors who take the leap and invest in unconventional, riskier assets – came under the spotlight in a Reuters report.

Data shows fluctuating market highs and lows put many global hedge funds on the back foot. Moves, such as losses when trading on macroeconomic events drew the shortest straw due to the unanticipated rebound in government bonds. Other investments, such as those related to US tech stocks, hit their marks.

Compared to hedge fund performances in previous years, high inflation, consistent rate hikes, and bank crises impacted this year’s hedge fund financial health. Reuters sourced data from prime brokerages to trace these trends.

Crowded trades topped the charts as asset managers staked their bets on the so-called Magnificent Seven – Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Nvidia, Meta, Microsoft, and Tesla – indicating that these investments made the most profit since 2020.

The megacap growth and surges in technology stocks made up 13% of the collection of hedge fund portfolios. Betting on rallies of these prices contributed to outsized hedge fund returns. Long positions also proved to be the norm. According to Reuters, Morgan Stanley found that short positions had a negative effect on portfolio performance.

At the end of 2022, traders believed multi-strategy hedge funds were the way to go and would prove the most lucrative by the end of this year. This prediction misfired as the numbers show a return of just 5%. For 2024, it seems hedge funds will turn toward sustainable options in a continued high-rate economic climate.