Euronext FY24 Trading Revenue Rises 14.2%

Euronext reported a 14.2% rise in trading revenue for 2024, driven by record results in fixed income, foreign exchange (FX), and power trading, according to its full-year financial results published on Thursday.

The pan-European exchange operator’s total revenue and income rose 10.3% to €1.63 billion, supported by growth in custody and settlement (+8.7%), advanced data services (+7.5%), and listings (+5.1%).

Clearing revenue also grew by 19%, while net treasury income increased by 21.8%.

“In 2024, we delivered double-digit topline growth thanks to the solid performance of non-volume related activities, excellent performance of FICC trading, and the successful clearing expansion in Europe,” said Stéphane Boujnah, CEO of Euronext.

He added: “For the first time, Euronext reached the significant threshold of over €1 billion in adjusted EBITDA, an increase of +16.4% compared to last year. Our notable adjusted net income growth of +16.7% compared to last year, to €682.5 million, underscores our profitability and our robust financial health.”

Adjusted EBITDA rose to €1.01 billion, with a margin improvement of 3.3 percentage points to 61.9%. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) climbed 19.6% to €6.59.

Euronext also announced a new €500 million share buyback programme and proposed a €4.00 per share dividend, a 14% increase from 2023.

Looking ahead, Euronext aims to continue its expansion in derivatives and clearing. The group has announced the acquisition of Nasdaq’s Nordic power futures business and a strategic collaboration with Euroclear to improve Euronext Clearing’s collateral management.

With its 2024 financial targets exceeded, Euronext is now focused on achieving its 2027 growth objectives through strategic investments and innovation.