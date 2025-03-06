Euronext Expands Clearing Services to Cover Crypto ETPs

Euronext said in a press release Thursday that it has expanded its clearing services to include cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs).

The company said the move, effective from 3 March 2025, “marks a significant step in integrating digital assets into the regulated financial ecosystem.”

They note that investors will have access to a wider selection of crypto ETPs while the firm ensures security and regulatory compliance.

The expansion allows investors to trade crypto-backed ETPs with the risk management benefits of Euronext Clearing’s central counterparty (CCP) services.

“Euronext is committed to fostering innovation within a well-regulated market, ensuring both growth and compliance,” said Anthony Attia, Global Head of Derivatives and Post-Trade at Euronext. “With the continued expansion of our EMIR-authorised clearing house, we are enhancing our services to meet our clients’ evolving needs.”

As of February 2025, 156 crypto ETPs from multiple issuers are listed on Euronext’s markets.

The exchange explained that it has worked to establish robust infrastructure, aiming to provide investors with deep liquidity, tight spreads, and strong market safeguards.

In February, Euronext announced the launch of fixed income derivatives on main European government bonds.