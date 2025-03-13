Euronext Agrees Deal to Acquire Admincontrol

Euronext announced Thursday that it has signed an agreement to acquire Admincontrol, a provider of governance and secure collaboration Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions in the Nordics and the UK.

The firm will acquire 100% of the company from Visma. The €398 million cash deal aligns with Euronext’s “Innovate for Growth 2027” strategy, which aims to expand its SaaS business and increase subscription-based revenues.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approval.

Admincontrol, headquartered in Oslo, has over 4,000 clients and 200,000 users, offering board management and transaction solutions.

The company has experienced double-digit annual growth over the past five years and recorded €39 million in revenue and a 44% EBITDA margin in 2024.

Stéphane Boujnah, CEO of Euronext N.V., called the acquisition a “major milestone” that strengthens Euronext’s presence in the Nordics.

“This transaction will improve our share of subscription-based revenue,” he said. “The acquisition of Admincontrol positions Euronext Corporate Solutions as a leader in the governance SaaS space.”

Admincontrol will expand Euronext’s presence in the Nordics, building on its previous acquisitions of Euronext Oslo Børs, Nord Pool, and Insiderlog.

Merete Hverven, CEO of Visma, said the sale aligns with Visma’s strategy, while Admincontrol CEO Møyfrid Øygard noted that joining Euronext is the “logical next step” for further growth.

The acquisition is expected to double the size of Euronext’s governance offering, creating new cross-selling opportunities and enhancing its corporate solutions business.