Eurex Dividend Options Gain CFTC Approval for US Trading

European derivatives exchange Eurex announced Monday that it has received approval from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to offer its dividend options directly to US market participants.

The exchange said that effective 6 January (Monday), US investors can now trade EURO STOXX 50 Index Dividend Options and EURO STOXX Banks Index Dividend Options.

The move is expected to expand US investors’ ability to manage exposure to European equity markets.

Robbert Booij, CEO of Eurex Frankfurt AG, commented, “Removing access barriers and making our products available to global investors is a top priority for us. With dividend options on key indices such as the EURO STOXX 50 Index and the EURO STOXX Banks Index, U.S. investors have another efficient tool to manage their exposure to the European market.”

According to Eurex, its dividend derivatives segment has been experiencing solid growth. In 2024, the exchange had over 21 million dividend contracts traded.

In addition, total volume in dividend options even grew 14% year-on-year in 2024, while total open interest in the segment at Eurex was 8.9 million contracts before the December 2024 expiry with a capital value of EUR 63 billion.