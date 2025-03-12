Deutsche Börse to Provide Institutional Clients Access to Crypto

Deutsche Börse Group is set to offer institutional investors access to cryptocurrency custody and settlement services through its post-trade business, Clearstream.

The company said late Tuesday that the service, which leverages its Crypto Finance business as a sub-custodian, is expected to launch in April 2025, providing institutions with secure and regulated access to digital assets.

Jens Hachmeister, Head of Issuer Services & New Digital Markets at Clearstream, stated: “Offering crypto custody is the next step on Clearstream’s journey to digitise financial markets.”

He added that the institutional-grade, regulatory compliant solution “offers clients easy and quick access to new asset classes while enjoying the best features of our trusted and established post-trading systems.”

The service will initially cover Bitcoin and Ethereum, but has the potential for expansion into additional cryptocurrencies based on client demand.

Institutional investors using Clearstream Banking S.A. in Luxembourg will be able to integrate cryptocurrency custody and settlement into their existing accounts.

Deutsche Boerse said this will eliminate the need for direct relationships with crypto service providers.

In January, Crypto Finance obtained a Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) licence, enabling it to serve clients across Europe in full regulatory compliance.

Stijn Vander Straeten, CEO of Crypto Finance Group, commented: “This offering puts Deutsche Börse Group in a position second to none in the digital assets industry.”