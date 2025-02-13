Deutsche Börse Revenue Increased 15% in 2024

Earlier this week, Deutsche Börse reported a 15% rise in net revenue for 2024, reaching €5.83 billion, as strong organic growth drove performance across the group.

The company also announced a new €500 million share buyback programme and proposed an increased dividend of €4.00 per share.

According to the firm’s preliminary financial results, EBITDA rose 15% to €3.40 billion, significantly surpassing the company’s original full-year guidance. Organic growth alone accounted for 8% of the revenue increase.

“In 2024, we once again significantly increased our net revenue,” said Stephan Leithner, CEO of Deutsche Börse AG. “We have benefited from strong organic growth across the entire Group – even excluding interest income.”

Leithner highlighted commodities trading, securities services, and software solutions as key revenue drivers.

He also credited cost management measures for enabling a disproportionate increase in profits, allowing Deutsche Börse to return over €1.2 billion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

Looking ahead to 2025, Deutsche Börse expects continued organic growth, projecting net revenue (excluding treasury results) of around €5.2 billion and EBITDA (excluding treasury results) of around €2.7 billion.

“We are well on track to achieve our strategic and financial targets for 2026,” Leithner added, stating that the group’s technology-driven solutions position it well for further expansion. Structural industry trends remain strong, supporting Deutsche Börse’s long-term growth outlook.