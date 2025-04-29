Deutsche Börse Posts 6% Revenue Rise in Q1

On Monday, Deutsche Börse Group reported a first-quarter trading update, revealing a 6% rise in net revenue, reaching €1.51 billion. The exchange operator benefited from strong market activity amid ongoing financial uncertainty.

The firm said EBITDA increased by 4% year-on-year to €912.3 million, while net revenue excluding treasury results — the group’s preferred metric for managing performance — rose by 10% to €1.28 billion, slightly exceeding expectations. EBITDA on the same basis climbed 11% to €681.9 million.

Net profit attributable to shareholders stood at €524.9 million, with earnings per share before purchase price allocation (Cash EPS) rising by 6% to €3.05.

“In the first quarter, dynamic market developments and changing environmental conditions led to ongoing uncertainty in the markets,” said Gregor Pottmeyer, Chief Financial Officer of Deutsche Börse AG. “In this environment, we support our customers as a reliable partner in trading effectively and managing risks – across the entire investment process.”

He added that revenue and profit were “slightly above our initial expectations” and reaffirmed the company’s full-year outlook, noting it could be revised upwards if market volatility remains elevated.