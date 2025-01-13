CME Group’s International ADV Reaches a Record High in 2024

CME Group announced that its international average daily volume (ADV) reached a record 7.8 million contracts in 2024, marking a 14% increase from the previous year.

The derivatives marketplace firm said the growth reflects heightened trading activity outside the United States, driven by significant gains across various product categories.

The Energy sector led the surge with a 31% increase in ADV, followed by Metals at 27%, Agricultural at 25%, Interest Rate products at 12%, and Foreign Exchange products at 10%.

“We were especially pleased to see so many clients outside the U.S. turning to CME Group to access the markets and trade products they needed to navigate through ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainty last year,” said Julie Winkler, Senior Managing Director and Chief Commercial Officer at CME Group. “Looking ahead, risk management will remain essential in 2025.”

In the Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) region, CME said ADV reached an all-time high of 5.8 million contracts, up 17% from 2023.

They explained that the region saw record growth in Energy (up 40%), Agricultural (up 31%), Metals (up 24%), Interest Rate (up 14%), and Foreign Exchange products (up 12%).

Asia Pacific (APAC) recorded an ADV of 1.7 million contracts, a 7% increase, with notable gains in Agricultural (up 16%) and slight growth in Interest Rate and Foreign Exchange products.

Canada also set a record with 164,000 contracts, driven by Energy, Agricultural, and Interest Rate products.

LatAm ADV reached 174,000 contracts, with Metals up 42% and Foreign Exchange products up 19%.

Globally, CME Group’s total ADV for 2024 was a record 26.5 million contracts, rising 9% from the previous year, led by a record 10% increase in Interest Rate products.