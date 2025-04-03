CME Group to Launch Spot-Quoted Futures

CME Group has announced plans to launch Spot-Quoted futures on June 30, pending regulatory approval. The company says it will introduce new trading opportunities for retail investors in cryptocurrency and equity index markets.

The new contracts will allow traders to take long-term futures positions at spot-market prices without the need for frequent rolling, with holdings available for up to five years.

Futures will be offered for bitcoin, ether, and four major U.S. equity indices: the S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, Russell 2000, and Dow Jones Industrial Average.

“Market participants will now be able to trade benchmark cryptocurrency and equity index futures at spot prices, making these instruments more accessible and easier to use than ever before,” said Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equities, FX and Alternative Products at CME Group.

He added that the contracts are designed to enhance capital efficiency and flexibility for retail traders.

The initiative has drawn support from industry participants, with Steve Sanders of Interactive Brokers describing Spot-Quoted futures as a “smart solution” that combines spot-price trading with the margin benefits of futures.

Martin Franchi of NinjaTrader highlighted the smaller size and longer duration of the contracts as key advantages for investors.

“The smaller size and longer-dated nature of these new products will allow investors to gain access to the leading cryptocurrencies and equity index markets in a capital-efficient way,” commented Franchi.