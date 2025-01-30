CME Group Futures to Launch on Robinhood

On Wednesday, derivatives marketplace CME Group announced a partnership with Robinhood Derivatives, LLC to introduce its futures products to retail traders on the Robinhood platform.

The firm said the rollout, which begins this week, will grant eligible US customers access to a range of futures contracts across multiple asset classes.

Traders on Robinhood will able to access futures contracts linked to the S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, Russell 2000, and Dow Jones Industrial Average, as well as bitcoin and ether, major FX currency pairs, gold, silver, copper, crude oil, and natural gas.

“We are extremely pleased to offer some of our most popular futures contracts to the broad network of retail traders on Robinhood,” said Julie Winkler, Chief Commercial Officer at CME Group.

She highlighted the increasing demand for futures trading among self-directed investors and emphasised the importance of expanding access to these markets.

Robinhood is also introducing a new mobile trading ladder to allow users to trade futures quickly and efficiently. “Launching CME Group futures is a significant step forward in our mission to make Robinhood the best place for active traders,” said JB Mackenzie, VP and GM of Futures and International at Robinhood.

Both companies will provide educational resources to support new futures traders, including online courses, webinars, and tutorial videos to help investors navigate this growing market.