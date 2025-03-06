CF Benchmarks Adds Crypto.com Exchange to Bitcoin and Ether Indices

CF Benchmarks, the UK FCA-regulated cryptocurrency index provider, announced Thursday the inclusion of Crypto.com Exchange as a CME CF Constituent Exchange across its suite of bitcoin and ether reference rates and real-time indices.

Effective 31 March 2025, the firm said Crypto.com’s market data will be integrated into CF Benchmarks’ CME CF Bitcoin-Dollar Indices, CME CF Ether-Dollar Indices, and CME CF Ether-Bitcoin Ratio benchmarks.

The addition is expected to strengthen the representativeness and integrity of CF Benchmarks’ pricing products, which now draw data from eight constituent exchanges.

“As the crypto market continues to evolve and new financial products emerge, integrating Crypto.com Exchange enhances the accuracy and resilience of our benchmarks,” said Sui Chung, CEO of CF Benchmarks. “The past 12 months has seen explosive growth in crypto financial products, highlighted by the launch of spot bitcoin ETFs.”

With Crypto.com’s inclusion, CF Benchmarks’ Bitcoin Reference Rate (BRR) will reflect transaction data from exchanges covering over 98% of global BTC-USD trading. The Ether-Dollar Reference Rate (ETHUSD_RR) will now represent 92% of global ETH-USD trading.

Giuseppe Giuliani, Senior Managing Director at Crypto.com, described the move as a recognition of the platform’s efforts to provide an institutional-grade trading environment.

“Having Crypto.com included as a CME CF Constituent Exchange is a natural consequence of the hard work we have put into our offering and a statement to our leadership role in crypto institutional trading,” he said.

CME Group’s Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products, Giovanni Vicioso, welcomed the addition, stating that it would improve pricing accuracy and transparency in the rapidly growing cryptocurrency market.