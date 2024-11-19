Aquis Exchange Chair Glenn Collinson Steps Down

Aquis Exchange, a UK-regulated stock exchange, announced Tuesday that Glenn Collinson will be stepping down as Chair and Director of the company, effective immediately.

Collinson’s decision to step down due to personal reasons comes as Aquis is set to be acquired by SIX Exchange Group AG.

The company said Collinson believes this is an opportune moment for him to hand over the reins to Deirdre Somers, who has been appointed as the new Non-Executive Chair.

Somers has a wealth of experience, having previously served as CEO of the Irish Stock Exchange. Her expertise in the financial industry is expected to be invaluable as Aquis navigates the complexities of the proposed acquisition by SIX.

Collinson stated: “It has been a pleasure working with the Aquis team and seeing the successful development of the business, culminating in the announcement of the SIX Offer, which is an excellent outcome for Aquis and its shareholders. I’m confident that Aquis will continue to go from strength to strength.”

Alasdair Haynes, CEO of Aquis, thanked Collinson for his contributions to the company and expressed his enthusiasm for working with Somers to capitalise on future opportunities.

The proposed acquisition by SIX is expected to create a powerful player in the European exchange landscape, combining Aquis’s technology and market expertise with SIX’s global reach and financial strength.