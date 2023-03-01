24 Exchange reports record Forex NDF trade volume in February

Bermuda-based multi-asset class trading platform 24 Exchange announced on Wednesday that its has reached record average daily forex non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) trade volume.
The company revealed it has processed record FX NDF trading volume for its global institutional customers hitting $1.49 billion over the course of last month. Furthermore, 24 Exchange recorded a daily record of %1.89 billion.
We are very pleased to see such a record-setting response to our FX NDF offering. Our platform is uniquely able to bridge the bifurcated pool of liquidity in NDFs to unlock a single anonymous pool of liquidity for discerning institutional customers. Our growing company remains committed to providing an optimal customer experience on our platform across multiple asset class offerings.
The company noted that its February daily FX NDF trading volume increased 50% compared to January when it registered ADV of $1 billion.
