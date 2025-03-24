21Shares Expands in Europe With New Nasdaq Stockholm Listings

21Shares AG, a crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) issuer, has expanded its European presence with the listing of three new ETPs on Nasdaq Stockholm, the company announced on Monday.

The newly listed products include the 21Shares Bitcoin Core ETP (CBTC), the 21Shares Solana Staking ETP (ASOL), and the 21Shares XRP ETP (AXRP).

The firm feels the listings strengthen its presence in the Nordic market, which has seen growing demand for crypto investment products.

21Shares Bitcoin Core ETP is said to offer 100% physically backed exposure to Bitcoin, featuring a management fee of 0.21%.

The firm said the Solana Staking ETP allows investors to capture staking yields while providing exposure to the Solana blockchain’s innovations in gaming, finance, and identity protection.

They add that the XRP ETP is fully backed by XRP, a cryptocurrency widely used in cross-border payments.

“As institutional adoption of cryptoasset ETPs accelerates and regulatory clarity strengthens across Europe, we remain committed to expanding our product offerings to meet growing investor demand,” said Mandy Chiu, Head of Financial Product Development at 21Shares.

21Shares, which now manages over $7.5 billion in assets, has listings across 11 major exchanges, including Nasdaq, Euronext Amsterdam, and SIX Swiss Exchange.

Nasdaq’s Helena Wedin, Head of ETF and ETP, European Markets, welcomed the expansion, stating: “As the market for crypto ETPs continues to grow, we are pleased to provide investors with more locally listed, cost-efficient, and innovative products.”