Doo Group Opens New Office in Cyprus

Doo Group has expanded its presence in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) with the opening of its largest European office in Limassol, Cyprus, the company revealed Monday.

The new office is expected to strengthen the company’s global reach. Doo Group added that it also reinforces its commitment to delivering high-quality financial services.

Located at Apostolou Andreou 11, Agios Athanasios, the 800 sqm office occupies the top floor of a prominent building, in a sought-after area in Limassol, Cyprus.

The company added that the Doo Group logo is displayed atop the building, marking its presence in one of Limassol’s key commercial areas. The office houses approximately 80 employees and is designed to enhance productivity, collaboration, and innovation.

A key feature of the new space is a dedicated partnership wall, highlighting Doo Group’s global collaborations, including partnerships with Manchester United and Adelaide United, as well as its regulatory licenses in key markets.

The office is said to be equipped with smart meeting rooms and modern workspaces.

With over 1,000 employees in 20+ global operational centres, Doo Group continues to expand its global footprint.

The Cyprus office is expected to serve as a strategic hub for financial services across the EMEA region.