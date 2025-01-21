Deutsche Bank and Yonyou Sign Strategic MOU

Deutsche Bank China and Yonyou Network Technology have signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU) in Beijing, it was announced Tuesday.

The firm will partner with the goal of enhancing digital financial solutions for Chinese enterprises expanding globally.

The partnership is expected to focus on Global Treasury Management (GTM) to streamline financial management and support globalisation strategies.

Furthermore, it will integrate Yonyou’s treasury management system with Deutsche Bank’s financial network, enabling data access and instruction transmission. Deutsche Bank said in its press release that this aims to optimise financial resources, reduce costs, and enhance risk control for enterprises.

The partnership will also offer efficient domestic and cross-border payment solutions, leveraging Deutsche Bank’s international network. By combining Deutsche Bank’s global expertise with Yonyou’s client base, the partnership is expected to expand the market ecosystem and create mutual benefits.

Leo Yin, President of Deutsche Bank China, commented: “By combining our strengths, both parties will leverage their expertise to drive innovation and deliver comprehensive international financial services to Chinese enterprises. Supporting Chinese companies’ global growth ambitions is one of Deutsche Bank’s core missions, and we are eager to contribute to this important journey.”

Meanwhile, Huang Chenhong, President of Yonyou, stated: “Our strategic partnership with Deutsche Bank will integrate enterprise service resources to establish a robust global financial services model, providing clients with superior and seamless solutions that combine enterprise management and financial services to clients.