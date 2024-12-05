Corporate Bond Research Firm Gimme Credit Launches New Client Platform

Gimme Credit, an independent corporate bond research business, revealed Thursday that it has launched a new client platform designed to support its global expansion.

The company said the cloud-based platform features a flexible technology stack, enabling the firm to enhance its research and data offerings while providing enterprise-level access to its clients.

This is said to be just the first in a series of product rollouts by Gimme Credit as it enters “an era of vast growth and technological innovation” under the leadership of Arthur Rosenzweig, who returned as CEO in 2023.

Rosenzweig, known for his 20-year tenure at Mediant Communications, described the launch as the firm’s “Big Bang moment,” signalling a major technological and strategic evolution.

Notable enhancements include the integration of Gimme Credit’s research on the Bloomberg Terminal, where its independent investment recommendations now sit alongside sell-side research and Bloomberg Intelligence.

The firm has also significantly broadened its coverage by hiring experienced senior bond analysts across U.S. investment-grade and high-yield markets, as well as European and emerging market corporate bonds.

The expanded leadership team, composed of seasoned financial professionals, is said to be driving the firm’s growth and development efforts. Gimme Credit’s next steps include the rollout of new data products, anticipated in early 2025.