CFTC announces six charges in commodities fraud case

The CFTC has announced new charges which have been made against six entities from Florida. These entities consist of three individuals as well as three associated companies. The individuals involved in the scheme were; Robert Johnson, Ross Baldwin and Kathleen Hook, who are all subject to litigation as well as the affiliate companies PIC, NCBWC and NCB.

The complaint relates to activities that were undertaken over a five year period between 2014 and 2019. The fraudulent activities carried out by the defendants involved the leasing of precious metals. The scheme involved promising investors a monthly rate of return, claimed to be a dividend, based on silver that the investors owned. All investors were informed that their investments were both stored safely and had the requisite insurance in place.

In reality, there was no storage facility, no insurance in place and any funds that investors gave to the scheme were used to pay out the dividend to investors. The complaint further alleges that the individuals involved gained approximately $8 million in funds and silver from around 60 investors due to the hoax silver leasing program.