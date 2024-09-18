ATFX Expands Presence in Australia with New Office and FMPS Participation

ATFX Connect, the institutional arm of leading global broker ATFX, said this week that it has expanded its presence in Australia.

The company revealed in a press release that it has opened a new office in Sydney and participated in the Financial Markets Pacific Summit (FMPS) 2024.

“ATFX Connect is strengthening its foothold in the Australian financial market, underscoring its commitment to providing cutting-edge trading solutions to institutional clients,” the company said.

ATFX Connect offers a range of institutional trading services, including access to tier 1 bank and non-bank liquidity, competitive spreads, and low latency.

These features have made it an attractive choice for financial institutions, hedge funds, and individuals with high net worth.

The company’s participation in FMPS 2024 provided an opportunity to showcase its innovative solutions and engage with industry leaders. The event focused on key areas such as online trading, payments, fintech, and cryptocurrency.

The opening of the new Sydney office demonstrates ATFX Connect’s commitment to providing a strong service and support to its clients in Australia. The strategic move is expected to strengthen the company’s position as a leading institutional platform.

“The opening of this office not only enhances ATFX Connect’s presence in the region but also demonstrates its dedication to fostering closer relationships with its clients and partners,” said ATFX.

Overall, ATFX Connect’s expansion in Australia underscores its dedication to growth in the region. The company concluded: “As ATFX Connect continues to expand its footprint in the Asia-Pacific region, it remains dedicated to delivering innovative and reliable financial services that meet the evolving needs of its clients.”