AmerX Leverages Broadridge Technology for New Securities Lending Business

Americas Executions (AmerX), a full-service broker-dealer, announced Thursday that it has implemented Broadridge’s Securities Finance and Collateral Management (SFCM) platform to support its newly launched securities lending business.

The company explained that the SFCM platform will provide it with essential functionalities to manage its securities lending operations, including collateral management, trade lifecycle management, and risk assessment.

They expect it to streamline processes, enhance transparency, and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

“Broadridge’s advanced solution provides the essential system functionalities to enable us to offer new products and services that address the growing needs of our clients, which is crucial for business growth,” said Kevin Cryan, AmerX Managing Director, Head of Securities Lending.

Darren Crowther, Head of Broadridge Securities Finance and Collateral Management, highlighted the platform’s ability to streamline workflows and enhance efficiency in the complex securities finance landscape.

“Broadridge’s advanced technology simplifies and innovates trading within a complex ecosystem through globally scalable solutions,” said Crowther. “SFCM’s comprehensive and scalable foundation will support AmerX in strengthening operations and enabling growth in an ever-evolving financial landscape.

The partnership between AmerX and Broadridge comes as the securities finance landscape continues to evolve.

Firms are increasingly shifting from fully disclosed to self-clearing models and introducing new products to diversify revenue streams. Broadridge’s SFCM platform is designed to meet the needs of evolving trends.

By leveraging SFCM, AmerX feels it can enhance its existing securities finance operations, expand into new international markets, and drive growth in a competitive environment.