Weekly data preview: all eyes on central banks

This article was submitted by Michael Stark, market analyst at Exness.

Various shares and indices in Asia and Europe started the week a bit better, with some major economies in Europe now planning to extend easing of their lockdowns. The biggest events for financial markets this week are the meetings of the Fed and the ECB.

The Bank of Japan met in the early morning GMT today, leaving rates unchanged as expected but announcing a large expansion of its current monetary stimulus. The three significant meetings last week of the PBoC, CBRT and CBRF all resulted in cuts to rates, the biggest being the CBRT’s cut of 1%.

Central banks’ activities this week are dominated by the meeting of the FOMC on Wednesday night and the ECB on Thursday afternoon GMT. Many traders are also looking ahead to decisions on rates from the Riksbank and the Magyar Nemzeti Bank tomorrow. In regular economic data, this week’s most important releases include GDP from the USA, France and Italy, among others.

Dollar-yen, four-hour

USD-JPY remains on the back foot so far this week, with markets interpreting the latest measures by the BoJ positively it seems. Japan’s central bank announced the removal of the previous limitation on buying government bonds and an increase in its buying of corporate debt, now up to ¥20 trillion (from ¥7 trillion previously). Japan remains one of the relatively less affected major economies from covid-19 while the situation in the USA is still critical.

From a technical point of view, it’s not yet clear when a breakout from the current range might occur or indeed to which direction this might be. Buying volume has spiked on several occasions in April but so far there hasn’t been any clear move back above the key psychological area of ¥108. The slow stochastic at 17 remains within the zone of selling saturation.