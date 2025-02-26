Worldline Appoints Pierre-Antoine Vacheron as CEO

On Wednesday, Worldline announced the appointment of Pierre-Antoine Vacheron as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 March 2025.

Vacheron succeeds Marc-Henri Desportes, who has served as interim CEO since October 2024.

The company said in its press release that Vacheron brings over 30 years of experience in payments, banking, and retail. He previously served as CEO of BPCE Payments, where he helped modernise the payments division of Groupe BPCE, one of Europe’s largest retail banks.

Prior to that, Vacheron led Ingenico Group’s Merchant Services and Acquiring division, overseeing its transformation from a hardware-focused business into a global payment services provider.

Worldline said its Board of Directors selected Vacheron to bring a fresh perspective and drive strategic transformation.

They added that his priorities will include enhancing company performance, improving client experience, and strengthening Worldline’s talent and culture.

Wilfried Verstraete, Chairman of Worldline’s Board, praised the new CEO’s leadership qualities: “Pierre-Antoine is a strategic executive with profound industry expertise. His deep understanding of global markets and proven ability to deliver results make him an ideal leader for Worldline.”

Vacheron stated: “I am thrilled to take the leadership of Worldline at this important moment. Worldline has the size and expertise to lead in an ever-changing payments industry.”

Worldline will release its FY 2024 financial results on 26 February 2025.