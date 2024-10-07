Worldline Appoints Paul Marriott-Clarke to Lead Merchant Services Business

Global payment services firm Worldline said Monday that it has appointed Paul Marriott-Clarke as Head of its Merchant Services business, effective immediately.

Marriott-Clarke brings over 25 years of experience in the banking and payments industry to the role.

Marriott-Clarke succeeds Marc-Henri Desportes, who has led Worldline’s Merchant Services division since February 2024 alongside his other responsibilities. Desportes will continue to serve as Worldline’s CEO.

Prior to joining Worldline, Marriott-Clarke held the position of Head of Customer & Digital at Barclays UK. In this role, he led the bank’s digital transformation, driving a shift towards an agile and customer-centric model.

Before Barclays, he served as CEO of PayPal Europe and Chief Commercial Officer for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Marc-Henri Desportes commented: “Our Merchant Services division is a cornerstone of our story, and we are thrilled to welcome Paul to lead this crucial part of our organization. I am confident that Paul’s extensive experience in digital transformation of the financial services industry and in online payments in particular will be instrumental in driving our focus on becoming a customer-driven company.”

Marriott-Clarke’s experience in digital transformation and online payments is expected to be instrumental in driving Worldline’s focus on becoming a customer-driven company. He will be based at Worldline Headquarters in Paris La Défense and will report directly to the CEO.