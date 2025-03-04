UBS: Renata Jungo Brüngger and Lila Tretikov to Be Nominated to Board of Directors

UBS announced the nominations of Renata Jungo Brüngger and Lila Tretikov for election to its Board of Directors at the bank’s upcoming Annual General Meeting on 10 April 2025.

Jungo Brüngger, currently a member of the Board of Management at Mercedes-Benz Group AG, brings extensive experience in legal affairs, governance, and sustainability.

She oversees integrity, governance, and compliance functions and also serves on the supervisory boards of Munich Re and Daimler Truck Holding AG.

Tretikov is a technology expert, specialising in artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

She currently leads AI strategy at venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates and previously served as Deputy Chief Technology Officer at Microsoft. UBS adds that Tretikov is an experienced software engineer, she has also held senior roles at Engie and Terrawatt.

Colm Kelleher, Chairman of the UBS Board, stated: “Renata’s impressive background, including her General Counsel positions in leading global firms, coupled with her extensive knowledge of topics such as governance and sustainability, equips her perfectly to assist us in shaping our strategic direction and driving ongoing success.”

He added that “Lila’s expertise and vision across digital topics, including AI and cybersecurity, are invaluable assets for UBS.”

The nominations come as Claudia Böckstiegel and Nathalie Rachou prepare to step down from the Board. Böckstiegel, who has served since 2021, will focus on her executive role at Roche, while Rachou, a member since 2020, is leaving for personal reasons.