SIX Executive Board Members Javier Hernani and Jochen Dürr to Depart

SIX Group announced Wednesday that Executive Board members Javier Hernani, Head of Business Unit Securities Services, and Jochen Dürr, Chief Risk Officer, will leave their positions on 1 February 2025.

The firm said both executives have played key roles in the company’s expansion and international growth. Javier Hernani, who previously served as CEO of BME until November 2024, is said to have been instrumental in expanding SIX’s post-trading business since BME’s acquisition.

SIX stated that under his leadership, the Securities Services unit became one of the company’s most significant revenue drivers.

In the interim, José Manuel Ortiz, Head of Clearing and Repo Operations, will assume responsibility for the unit until a permanent successor is appointed.

Jochen Dürr, who has been with SIX for a decade, has overseen the company’s risk and security framework as Chief Risk Officer. He also played a critical role in SIX’s strategic transformation in 2017 as part of the company’s realignment.

His successor, Markus Gumpfer, currently Head of Risk Management, will step into the role and join the Executive Board.

Commenting on the leadership changes, SIX CEO Bjørn Sibbern said: “I would like to thank Javier and Jochen for their strong commitment to SIX. Not only have they both successfully built up and developed their respective units, they have also made a significant contribution to the successful international growth of SIX. In doing so, they have made a major contribution to the attractiveness of the Swiss and Spanish financial centers.”

Sibbern also welcomed Gumpfer to the Executive Board and thanked Ortiz for stepping into the interim leadership role.