Schroders Announces Directorate Changes

On Thursday, asset management firm Schroders announced changes to its Board, including the departure of Deborah Waterhouse and the appointment of Iain Mackay as Senior Independent Director.

Waterhouse, who has served as a non-executive director for six years, will step down following the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 1 May 2025 to focus on her role at GSK.

In addition, Ian King will step down as Senior Independent Director, with Mackay to succeed him from the conclusion of the AGM.

However, King will remain on the Board as an independent non-executive director and continue his roles on the Nomination and Governance, and Remuneration Committees.

He will also remain the designated non-executive director responsible for workforce engagement.

Mackay has been an independent non-executive director at Schroders since January 2024 and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee since April 2024. He is also a member of the Nomination and Governance Committee.

Elizabeth Corley, Chair of Schroders, commented: “Deborah’s insights and challenge have been of huge benefit to the Board.”

She added: “I would also like to extend my thanks to Ian King for his unwavering support in his role as Senior Independent Director. Iain Mackay’s prior experience makes him ideally qualified to assume the position of Senior Independent Director.”