Robinhood Appoints Christopher Payne to Board of Directors

Robinhood Markets has appointed Christopher Payne to its Board of Directors, the company revealed Wednesday.

Payne has over 30 years of experience in technology and product innovation.

He previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer of DoorDash and Chief Executive Officer of Tinder. Payne also previously held the role of Senior Vice President at eBay, where he led the North American business, and held leadership positions at both Microsoft and Amazon.

While at Amazon, Payne spearheaded the company’s expansion into consumer electronics.

“Christopher is a seasoned operator who has helped build category-defining companies at pivotal points in their evolution,” commented Vlad Tenev, Robinhood’s Chairman and CEO.

“His experience aggressively driving businesses forward will be invaluable as we continue to deliver great products in service of our mission.”

Payne stated that Robinhood “has changed the future of finance.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining at such a transformative time and look forward to helping the team further democratise finance for all,” he added.

In addition to his new role at Robinhood, Payne serves on the boards of Gogo Inc. and Hims & Hers Health, Inc.