Onbe Names Sayid Shabeer as Chief Product Officer

Onbe has appointed Sayid Shabeer as its new Chief Product Officer, effective immediately.

The corporate payouts platform said Shabeer is a “fintech leader” who brings a wealth of experience to the company.

Shabeer, who has experience in building enterprise-scale financial solutions, will report directly to CEO Bala Janakiraman.

He previously served as Chief Product Officer at HighRadius. Shabeer is said to have led the transformation of the company into an industry leader, managing over $10 trillion in annual accounts receivable volume.

Before HighRadius, he played a key role at Vantiv (now Worldpay), leading the merchant product team after Vantiv’s acquisition of Litle & Co.

“Sayid’s deep understanding of enterprise payments aligns with our mission to simplify complex payment operations,” said Janakiraman. “Sayid’s experience in building scalable solutions and market-driven innovations will help us extend our reach across new segments and clients.”

Shabeer commented: “Onbe has built something special – a comprehensive platform that tackles the complexity of corporate payouts head-on. By deepening Onbe’s connectivity to clients, we’re well-positioned to accelerate the digitization of consumer and workforce payments.”

Onbe’s platform offers custom-branded digital payment experiences, including virtual cards and mobile wallets. Its aim is to modernise the $3 trillion business-to-person payments market.