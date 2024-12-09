Nuno Matos to Take On ANZ Group CEO Role

ANZ Group announced Monday that Nuno Matos will succeed Shayne Elliott as Chief Executive Officer, effective 3 July 2025. Elliott is retiring from ANZ after nine years in the role.

Matos, a seasoned international banker with over 30 years of experience, will also join the boards of ANZ Group Holdings Limited and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited as an Executive Director.

Matos was most recently CEO of Wealth and Personal Banking at HSBC, overseeing operations in 35 markets, supporting approximately 40 million customers.

His prior roles include leading HSBC’s European business transformation and serving as CEO of HSBC Mexico, one of the bank’s largest markets. He has also held senior positions at Santander.

ANZ Group Chairman Paul O’Sullivan described Matos as an ideal candidate to lead ANZ’s next phase.

“Nuno’s appointment is the culmination of long-term systematic work by the Board on leadership succession. Having assessed multiple external and internal candidates, we know Nuno is the right person to build on the transformation already well progressed under the leadership of Shayne and his team,” O’Sullivan stated.

Matos stated: “I’ve long admired ANZ, particularly under the stewardship of Shayne, and it’s an honour to have been chosen by the Board to lead the next phase of ANZ’s evolution.

Elliott, who steps down after nine years, led the company’s critical transformation during his tenure.

Under his leadership, ANZ achieved transformations in institutional banking and retail platforms.

O’Sullivan said Elliot “will be long remembered as a CEO that embedded a purpose-led strategy, setting ANZ on the path to long-term, sustained success.”