HKEX: Wilfred Yiu to Retire, Vanessa Lau to Become Sole COO

On Friday, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) announced various senior management changes effective 1 January 2025, marking a new chapter for the exchange.

The company revealed that Wilfred Yiu, HKEX’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Co-Chief Operating Officer, and Co-Head of Markets, will retire at the end of December after nearly six years with the organisation.

HKEX said Yiu, who will also retire as Chief Executive of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Futures Exchange Limited, played a pivotal role in expanding HKEX’s product offerings and implementing key market structure enhancements, including the Connect programme expansion and Severe Weather Trading.

HKEX Chief Executive Officer Bonnie Y Chan said: “Wilfred has been a highly-valued member of our senior leadership team, and his many contributions to the Group have supported the continued resilience and attractiveness of Hong Kong’s markets.”

Following Yiu’s retirement, Vanessa Lau will assume the role of sole Chief Operating Officer while retaining her position as Group Chief Financial Officer.

Lau will also take on the roles of Chief Executive of SEHK and HKFE, appointments already approved by the Securities and Futures Commission.

To support her expanded remit, Xu Liang will join HKEX as Managing Director and Head of Operations on 10 February 2025.

Xu, previously Co-Head of Asia-Pacific Operations at Goldman Sachs, will oversee trading, post-trade, and market surveillance, ensuring the resilience and efficiency of HKEX’s markets.

Additionally, it was announced that Glenda So, currently Co-Head of Markets, will lead a new division as Head of Platform and Market Structure Development.

HKEX stated that SO will focus on innovative initiatives to enhance market efficiency and diversity, supporting HKEX’s future growth.