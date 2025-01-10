HKEX Announces 2 Senior Appointments

HKEX revealed that Gregory Yu has been named managing director, head of markets, and Kevin Rumjahn has been appointed as managing director, head of strategic projects.

Yu will begin his role in March 2025 after an 18-year tenure at JP Morgan. With over 25 years of experience in capital markets across the US, Hong Kong, and Mainland China, Yu is expected to enhance HKEX’s equities, derivatives, and fixed-income and currencies divisions.

He will report to HKEX Chief Executive Officer Bonnie Y Chan and will also join the Group’s Management Committee.

Chan commented: “Greg’s extensive knowledge of the international and Mainland China markets will make him a valued member of the senior team, as we continue to deliver on our strategic imperatives to elevate the depth and attractiveness of Hong Kong’s markets.”

Kevin Rumjahn will join HKEX on 13 January 2025, bringing over 25 years of expertise in corporate finance.

HKEX said he will lead key strategic projects across various HKEX divisions, reporting to Chief Operating Officer and Group Chief Financial Officer Vanessa Lau. Rumjahn previously held senior roles at Nomura and Credit Suisse.

Chan welcomed Rumjahn, stating that “his deep understanding of Hong Kong-listed companies and markets, make him very well suited to this newly-created strategic role to help us deliver our mission critical projects and initiatives, supporting the resilience and innovation of the Hong Kong marketplace.”