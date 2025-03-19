Hargreaves Lansdown CFO Amy Stirling to Step Down

Hargreaves Lansdown said late Tuesday that Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Amy Stirling will step down following the company’s planned delisting on 25 March 2025.

The investment platform is getting closer to going private, with the company receiving a court sanction on Tuesday for its £5.4 billion deal with an international consortium to take the company private.

The consortium includes firms such as CVC capital partners, Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund and Swedish private equity firm Nordic Capital.

Stirling, who has been with the firm since February 2022, has played a key role in the business.

She will remain with the company through a transition period to ensure a smooth handover while the company searches for a successor.

Alison Platt, Chair of the Board, praised Stirling’s contributions, stating: “HL has seen tremendous change over the course of the last 3 years, throughout which Amy has steered the business with a steady hand.”

She highlighted Stirling’s work in strengthening investor relationships and driving transformation as the company moves into private ownership.

CEO Dan Olley also acknowledged Stirling’s impact, saying: “Amy has been instrumental to our progress and a great driver and champion of all that makes HL successful. She will leave us a better business as a result of her guidance and leadership.”