GTN Appoints Christopher Gregory as CEO for Europe to Lead Strategic Expansion

Global fintech firm GTN said Wednesday that it has named Christopher Gregory as its CEO for Europe.

The move is aimed at strengthening the company’s presence in the region as part of its global growth ambitions.

Gregory brings over 20 years of experience in SaaS solutions, brokerage services, and fintech. GTN described Gregory as a “seasoned executive with a proven track record in launching and scaling fintech ventures.”

Gregory is set to lead GTN’s newly FCA-authorised European business. The company said Gregory’s focus will be on delivering tailored solutions to B2B and B2B2C clients, complementing the capabilities of GTN’s established entities in Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas.

Commenting on the new role, Gregory stated: “It’s a great time to join GTN as we set the stage for a new era of trading and investment solutions in Europe. I’m honoured to lead this expansion during such a transformative period for the financial services industry.”

Manjula Jayasinghe, GTN’s co-founder and Group CEO, highlighted Gregory’s appointment as pivotal: “His deep understanding of the European market and his passion for innovation will be invaluable as we continue to disrupt the traditional financial landscape.”

The move follows a series of strategic hires by GTN as it aims to solidify its position in the fintech space.