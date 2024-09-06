Finalto Appoints Pablo Quiroga Gomez as Chief Operating Officer for the UK

On Thursday, institutional trading and liquidity services firm Finalto announced the appointment of Pablo Quiroga Gomez as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the UK.

Quiroga Gomez has been with Finalto for over three years, previously serving as the Global Head of Client Services at the company’s London office.

Quiroga Gomez has extensive experience in the financial services industry, holding various positions both at Finalto and other leading firms in the sector.

Prior to joining Finalto, Quiroga Gomez worked at MUFG as an eFX analyst, according to his LinkedIn page.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Quiroga Gomez said, “I am thrilled to embark on this new chapter of my career at Finalto. It’s been a privilege to be part of the company’s impressive growth trajectory and I’m looking forward to working with our fantastic global team as we continue to evolve and enhance our offering, providing market-leading liquidity and technology services to our existing clients and to new customers.”

Matthew Maloney, CEO of Finalto Group, stressed the strategic importance of Quiroga Gomez’s appointment, citing his deep understanding of client needs and service excellence.

“Pablo has an unmatched understanding of our clients’ needs and will ensure Finalto continues to offer world-class customer service and innovation as we continue our global expansion,” Maloney said.

Quiroga Gomez’s appointment reinforces Finalto’s commitment to enhancing its leadership team as the company looks toward further growth and global market expansion.