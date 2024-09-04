Euroclear Appoints New Group General Counsel and Chief Culture Officer

Euroclear, a provider of post-trade services, announced two key leadership appointments on Tuesday aimed at driving cultural transformation and organisational simplification.

Firstly, the company revealed that Kristof Macours has been appointed as Group General Counsel and Division Head of Legal and Corporate Secretariat.

Macours brings a wealth of legal experience to the role, having previously served as Group Company Secretary at Euroclear and held senior legal positions at BNP Paribas.

In addition to his new responsibilities, Macours, who will report directly to the Euroclear CEO, will also oversee the Legal division and the Corporate Secretariat, combining these functions to enhance collaboration and foster a more integrated approach.

“Bringing the Legal division and the Corporate Secretariat together under his leadership will enhance collaboration and create opportunities for cross-fertilisation of skills and knowledge,” said the company.

The second appointment is Anouk Gauthier as the Group’s Chief Culture Officer. Gauthier has been with Euroclear for over 15 years, most recently serving as Group General Counsel.

In her new role, Euroclear, which provides settlement and custody of domestic and cross-border securities for bonds, equities and derivatives, and investment funds, says she will lead the company’s cultural transformation, focusing on creating a more purpose-driven, collaborative, and client-centric environment.

In July, Euroclear revealed it had acquired a strategic stake of 49% in Inversis, a provider of global investment technology solutions and outsourced financial services. Euroclear said it would become the full owner of Inversis by the end of 2027.