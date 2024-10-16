Devexperts Appoints Ben Hurley as New CEO

Devexperts, a software developer for the capital markets, announced the appointment of Ben Hurley as its new Chief Executive Officer on Tuesday.

Hurley, who replaces longtime CEO Michael Babushkin, brings over two decades of experience in innovation, business process optimisation, and product development to the role.

Hurley has been with Devexperts since 2022 serving as Country Manager in Ireland. He has played a crucial role in reshaping the company’s operations and driving its restructuring project.

The company said his understanding of its’ skillsets, expertise, and customer base, coupled with his extensive leadership experience, makes him ideally positioned to guide the company into its next phase of growth.

As CEO, Hurley will focus on enhancing Devexperts’ ability to provide seamless and efficient entry to capital markets for firms.

He aims to expand the company’s technology offerings to brokers and financial institutions, enabling broader investor participation through features like fractional stock trading and mobile platforms.

“Our founder and former CEO, Michael Babushkin, provided a solid foundation for Devexperts’ technology and practices, upon which we continue to build the innovative capabilities our clients have come to expect from us,” said Hurley. “Looking forward, we will continue to do this whilst also continuing to push the limits of innovation. With Michael’s ongoing involvement, we are well-positioned to advance our mission and meet the evolving needs of our users.”

Devexperts concluded that with Hurley taking over from Babushkin, the transition ensures continuity, with the company focused on “maintaining momentum, fine-tuning operations and laying a strong foundation for the future of the company.”

They also believe Babushkin’s active engagement will support the efforts, ensuring the company continues to explore and seize new opportunities.