Deutsche Bank Announces Management Changes

Deutsche Bank announced key changes to its management board on Thursday, stating in a press release that it is preparing for the next phase of its growth strategy.

James von Moltke, who has served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for eight years, will step down in June 2026, with Raja Akram set to succeed him after a transition period.

Akram, currently Deputy CFO at Morgan Stanley, will join Deutsche Bank on 1 October 2025 and become a board member from January 2026 before formally taking over the CFO role.

Alexander Wynaendts, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, praised von Moltke for playing a crucial role in the bank’s turnaround. He stated: “James von Moltke has been instrumental in Deutsche Bank’s successful turnaround, which significantly improved the bank’s business performance, profitability, distributions to shareholders and credit ratings.”

The bank has also extended the contract of CEO Christian Sewing until 2029. Sewing, who has led the bank’s transformation since 2018, will oversee the next stage of growth.

The Supervisory Board has also extended Fabrizio Campelli’s contract until 2028 and tasked him with leading Deutsche Bank’s Americas operations from 1 May 2025.

Campelli takes over from Stefan Simon, who is leaving for personal reasons. In the interim, Paul Maley, Head of Corporate Bank Americas, will act as CEO for the region.

Wynaendts highlighted the importance of the Americas market for Deutsche Bank, stating that aligning leadership simplifies operations and strengthens the bank’s growth strategy.