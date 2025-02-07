Davidson Kempner Capital Management Appoints João Talone as Senior Advisor

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP has appointed João Talone as a Senior Advisor, the global investment management firm announced on Friday.

The firm revealed that Talone will focus on energy, digital transformation, and infrastructure investments, particularly in Iberia and global markets.

Talone brings extensive industry experience, having previously served as chairman and CEO of EDP Group, one of Europe’s leading energy utility firms with a strong presence in renewable energy. He also co-founded Magnum Capital, a major Iberian private equity firm.

Commenting on his new role, Talone said, “The energy transition will require flexible capital and Davidson Kempner has a track record of supporting the growth of future market leaders in this dynamic space.”

He highlighted Spain and Portugal as having “enormous opportunities” to attract energy-intensive industries looking for green solutions, adding, “I look forward to partnering with Davidson Kempner, and certain of its portfolio companies, to pursue these compelling opportunities.”

Davidson Kempner, which manages approximately $37 billion in assets, operates across seven offices worldwide, including New York, London, Dublin, Hong Kong, and Mumbai. The firm employs a multi-strategy approach to fundamental investing, with a focus on sectors poised for long-term growth.