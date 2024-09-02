Danske Bank CFO Stephan Engels to Retire, Cecile Hillary to Take Up Role

Danske Bank announced Monday morning that Stephan Engels, its Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Executive Leadership Team, will retire from the company after nearly five years of service.

Engels, who joined Danske Bank in April 2020, will resign from his position on March 1, 2025.

In his statement, Engels expressed gratitude for the opportunity to have been part of Danske Bank and expressed confidence in the organisation’s future.

“I am confident that when the time comes next year, I will be able to pass the baton to competent leadership and a strong organisation, with a solid strategy for the future,” he said.

Carsten Egeriis, CEO of Danske Bank, noted Engels’ significant contributions to the bank during what he described as a pivotal period.

“He will leave behind a legacy of stability when he retires next year,” stated Egeriis.

Following the news of Engels’ March departure, Danske Bank said it has appointed Cecile Hillary as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Hillary has over two decades of experience in the financial sector. She will join the bank’s Executive Leadership Team on or before March 1, 2025.

Prior to joining Danske Bank, Hillary was Group Treasurer at Lloyds Banking Group in the UK. She has also held various positions at Barclays, Morgan Stanley, and JPMorgan.

“I am really pleased that Cecile Hillary will be joining Danske Bank,” said Egeriis. “She brings deep professional insights, experience in core banking from some of the largest international financial institutions and comprehensive strategic knowledge of this area from a high level in the financial sector.”

Hillary also expressed her excitement about joining Danske Bank, describing it as a strong Nordic financial institution with an ambitious and thriving organisation.