CMC Markets CFO to Step Down with Immediate Effect

CMC Markets said on Tuesday that Chief Financial Officer Albert Soleiman has agreed with the board to step down from his role with immediate effect.

The online brokerage added that Soleiman, who took on the role in September 2023, will remain with the firm for a transition period to ensure an orderly handover.

Soleiman has been with CMC Markets since 2005. Prior to his role as CFO, he held several positions within the company, including serving as Head of CMC Invest UK.

Lord Peter Cruddas, CEO of CMC Markets, thanked Soleiman for his service, stating: “On behalf of CMC Markets plc, I would like to thank our outgoing CFO, Albert Soleiman, for his contributions to the firm over his long tenure with the company and in his roles as CFO and as a director. I wish him the very best in his new endeavours.”

CMC Markets, a leading provider of online financial trading and B2B institutional solutions, did not specify a reason for Soleiman’s departure or name an immediate successor. They added that he will also step down from his role as a director.

Following the news, CMC Markets shares dropped, falling to a low of 184.8p on Tuesday.