Bjørn Sibbern To Take Over as SIX CEO

On Thursday, SIX announced the appointment of Bjørn Sibbern as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 January 2025.

The financial markets infrastructure firm confirmed that Sibbern, who presently serves as Global Head of Exchanges at SIX, will succeed Jos Dijsselhof, who is stepping down after seven years at the helm to pursue a new opportunity in the Middle East.

Sibbern joined SIX in early 2024. He already has a distinguished career spanning over two decades in capital markets, previously holding senior roles at Nasdaq and OMX Exchanges and serving as CEO of E*TRADE Bank Denmark.

Thomas Wellauer, Chairman of SIX, praised Sibbern’s expertise and leadership: “I am delighted that in Bjørn, we have been able to appoint a proven and highly connected capital markets expert from our ranks as new CEO.

“Since joining SIX a year ago, we have experienced Bjørn as a strong, highly motivated and proactive leader. With his excellent track record, Bjørn has the necessary international expertise and leadership qualities to further pursue and accelerate the growth path of SIX.”

Meanwhile, Dijsselhof’s term as CEO at the company was marked by achievements, including the sale of SIX’s card business to Worldline and the strategic acquisition of Spain’s BME exchange.

The company also acknowledged that Dijsselhof expanded SIX’s footprint in the financial information sector and championed the development of SDX, the world’s first regulated digital asset exchange.

Dijsselhof will remain with SIX until February 2025 to ensure a smooth leadership transition. Wellauer extended gratitude to Dijsselhof, noting his instrumental role in modernising the company and strengthening its international presence.