BGC Group Appoints Mike Whitaker as Global Chief Information Officer

In a press release Tuesday, BGC Group announced the appointment of Mike Whitaker as its Global Chief Information Officer (CIO).

The company stated that Whitaker will also join the Executive Committee, marking a move to enhance technological innovation and efficiency across the organisation.

In this newly created role, Whitaker will oversee the development and implementation of a unified technology strategy for BGC Group, aimed at driving initiatives to foster growth and operational excellence.

Whitaker brings over four decades of experience in financial services and technology. He joins BGC following a 15-year tenure at Citi, where he served as Head of Operations & Technology and was a member of the Executive Management Team.

His previous experience also includes leadership roles at Deutsche Bank and Barclays Capital, where he managed critical functions such as Global Fixed Income, Equities, e-commerce, and algorithmic trading systems.

Whitaker, a holder of an MSc in Financial Markets and Derivatives from City, University of London, joins BGC at a time when the firm is expanding its technology-driven solutions, including its Fenics platform.

The company also revealed on Tuesday that it has sold its Capitalab division to Capitolis in a deal worth $46 million.